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Facemasks: Brazil February 2021 and CDC study
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50 views • February 20, 2021
Meanwhile in Rio the Janeiro...
https://mobile.twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361623630862577665
But the CDC told us ...
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
Yes. They did TELL US that facemasks are useless to prevent virus transmission.
But in Italy we ARE STILL BEING FORCED to wear them.
https://pdmj.org/papers/masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_part3/
Italiani svegliatevi!
https://mobile.twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361623630862577665
But the CDC told us ...
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
Yes. They did TELL US that facemasks are useless to prevent virus transmission.
But in Italy we ARE STILL BEING FORCED to wear them.
https://pdmj.org/papers/masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_part3/
Italiani svegliatevi!
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