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𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 15 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭 26 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021
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252 views • January 06, 2022
For those who think Trump is not against us.
It's convoluted though. Devolution is convoluted. And we are running out of time to save people, much less wade through military and legal docs...
It's convoluted though. Devolution is convoluted. And we are running out of time to save people, much less wade through military and legal docs...
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