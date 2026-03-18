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Escaping Kabbalah Centre Cult After Years of Brainwashing - Prof. Debbie Haski-Leventhal
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When she was just 18 years old, Debbie Haski-Leventhal escaped the entrenched lies and brainwashing of a dangerous cult. Originally based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Debbie became involved in the Kabbalah Centre after her mother, vulnerable after the loss of her ten-year-old son, looked to the charismatic institution for comfort. As the power and influence of the Kabbalah Centre grew, so did its control over Debbie’s life. She shares the backstory of this mystic religion, how it expanded to the United States, and, most importantly, how she escaped its clutches. Today, Debbie is a professor at Macquarie University and the author of Make it Meaningful: How to Find Purpose in Life and Work. She inspires others to be a force for good as she exposes the darkness of the Kabbalah Centre and celebrates the beauty of her now found freedom.



TAKEAWAYS


Modern Kabbalah, as it is known in mainstream circles, stems from ancient mystery philosophies


‘Rabbi’ Philip Berg - and the Berg family - is responsible for bringing Kabbalah to the United States


Until the Bergs streamlined Kabbalah, it was a ‘secret’ religion only accessible to men


The Bergs’ version of Kabbalah is a cult, designed to control others and enrich themselves



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🔗 CONNECT WITH PROFESSOR DEBBIE HASKI-LEVENTHAL

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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/debbiehl/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@debbiehaski

Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3NtyPiV


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#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #DebbieHaskiLeventhal #DebbieLeventhal #DebbieHaski #ChosenPeopleMinistries #Kabbalah #KabbalahWisdom #KabbalahStudy #MysticalJudaism #SpiritualWisdom #KabbalahTeachings #KabbalahTeacher #KabbalahMaster #KabbalahBracelet #RedStringBracelet #RedStringBracelet #CelebrityStyle #KabbalahCelebrities #KabbalahLifestyle #LawmakersPray #PrayerInPolitics


Keywords
israelreligioncultsecret societiestel avivmysticsmystery religionstina griffinkabbalistickabbalah centredebbie haski leventhal
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