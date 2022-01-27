© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Treason Killing Soldiers, Intentional Harm, Death Carried Out by Military Command
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • January 27, 2022
Stew Peters.
If you’ve followed world events, you know that the U.S. is putting itself on the brink of another idiotic war. The very people currently stoking a war with Russia are also doing everything they can to leave our military vulnerable. They have their greatest weapon of all, the vax. They absolutely would maim hundreds or thousands of soldiers and lie about it after the fact. And it looks like that’s exactly what is happening. Leigh Dundas is a human rights attorney and she joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtcsex-medical-treason-killing-soldiers-intentional-harm-death-carried-out-by-mili.html
If you’ve followed world events, you know that the U.S. is putting itself on the brink of another idiotic war. The very people currently stoking a war with Russia are also doing everything they can to leave our military vulnerable. They have their greatest weapon of all, the vax. They absolutely would maim hundreds or thousands of soldiers and lie about it after the fact. And it looks like that’s exactly what is happening. Leigh Dundas is a human rights attorney and she joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtcsex-medical-treason-killing-soldiers-intentional-harm-death-carried-out-by-mili.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.