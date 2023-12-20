The Heart Connection of the Sacred Lands Known As Albion: The Awakening Lands and Dragon [Part 2]

Let’s embark on yet another enlightening chapter of the Christos Dragon Teachings as we delve deeper into the mystical realms of Albion.





For this ancient land, long shrouded in mystery (with a lot lies and manipulations created by power hungry religions and warring factions like the roman empire) is stirring from its slumber, and its secrets are unraveling at an astonishing pace.





During my recent trip there, the very fabric of the land whispered to me, illuminating insights that I eagerly share with you today and in an ongoing series.





This is part 2 and we'll go on a journey to the primordial times when Albion was hailed as the Heart of the World, and we’ll traverse into the Cosmic Gateways and discover the Guardian Founder races that shaped the essence of that region and our worlds that do not sit just in this 3rd density experience but expand far beyond this.





