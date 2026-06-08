Xi Jinping arrived in the DPRK, North Korea

Xi Jinping arrived in the DPRK.

Kim Jong Un shown with his daughter.

Adding:

The Wall Street Journal calls North Korea "the world's most surprising economic success story."



"Its economy is thriving as it hasn't in many years — through arms sales and troop deployments to Russia, supplies and financing from China, and its ability to circumvent international sanctions to import energy, components, and materials," the outlet writes.



The few foreigners who manage to enter the country have been stunned by the scale of change — especially in Pyongyang. Uber-style taxi apps, wood-fired pizza and chicken wings in restaurants, QR code mobile payments, Chinese electric vehicles on the streets, pet shops, gaming cafes, and car dealerships selling BMWs. Last year Pyongyang built 10,000 new homes — more than Los Angeles or Chicago.



Kim Jong-un's leadership bolstered its energy supply and access to building materials by sending ammunition and over 15,000 troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine — a partnership that has proven enormously lucrative. Arms sales have brought Pyongyang billions of dollars according to South Korean think tank INSS, while monthly trade turnover with China has simultaneously hit an eight-year high, with many Chinese brands openly operating in North Korea despite sanctions violations.



Just five years ago North Korea — and Kim himself — appeared to be "on the brink." Today the country is richer than it has ever been.