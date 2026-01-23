BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Neutralising the Industroyer and Blackenergy blackout threat completely 2026-01-22 14-25-48
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
240 followers
0
6 views • 23 hours ago

Disconnect the computers that regulate the power supply from the internet completely to protect them from any malware or computer virus via internet threat.
From Russia with love.
Cold?

The key difference between IT and OT is that IT is centered on an organization's front-end informational activities, while OT is focused on their back-end production (machines).

IT focuses on managing electronic data, while OT is centered on controlling physical processes and equipment. 
IT is essential for business operations and decision-making and involves the use of computers and software to gather, store, process, share data securely.
Operational Technology (OT) is the integration of hardware and software dedicated to monitoring and controlling physical devices and processes within industries such as manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications.
paloaltonetworks.com/cyberpedia/it-vs-ot

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture comprising computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level supervision of machines and processes.

importantpreventnsaglobalpower gridsafetythreathowmalwaredisconnectcyberattackcompletelyperplexitygrokaivdblack-outchatgptneutralisingindustroyerblackenergyncsccomputers that regulate the power supplydroop speed controlgrave threatmittigate
