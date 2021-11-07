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DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) IN ACTION
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477 views • November 07, 2021
DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) IN ACTION
DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) are no longer the stuff of conspiracy theory. In the last few months in the US, there have been a number of incidents where DEW, laser weapons and perhaps other high-tech energy weapons have been openly deployed against the American people: https://humansarefree.com/2019/02/are-laser-and-directed-energy-weapons-being-used-against-the-american-people.html
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON IN ACTION - DEW WEAPON IN ACTION
https://www.roxytube.com/v/tlctit
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2HQp5hAwpcT/
✳EERIE GREEN LIGHTNING (DEWS?) ACCOMPANIES 6.9M 🌄EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO - 7 SEPT 2021✳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g433KUOCWCvp/
INFOWARS REPORT ON DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS (D.E.W.S)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tli2YSUpRYI4/
DEW - Directed Energy Weapons [GhostEzra]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5djgfS
SIXTHSENSE EXCLUSIVE ENHANCEMENT - 5G TOWER WHACKED BY DEW?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0gNqLQj1oWxh/
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) are no longer the stuff of conspiracy theory. In the last few months in the US, there have been a number of incidents where DEW, laser weapons and perhaps other high-tech energy weapons have been openly deployed against the American people: https://humansarefree.com/2019/02/are-laser-and-directed-energy-weapons-being-used-against-the-american-people.html
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON IN ACTION - DEW WEAPON IN ACTION
https://www.roxytube.com/v/tlctit
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2HQp5hAwpcT/
✳EERIE GREEN LIGHTNING (DEWS?) ACCOMPANIES 6.9M 🌄EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO - 7 SEPT 2021✳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g433KUOCWCvp/
INFOWARS REPORT ON DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS (D.E.W.S)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tli2YSUpRYI4/
DEW - Directed Energy Weapons [GhostEzra]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5djgfS
SIXTHSENSE EXCLUSIVE ENHANCEMENT - 5G TOWER WHACKED BY DEW?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0gNqLQj1oWxh/
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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