04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Hao Haidong says: The Chinese Communist Party has become Xi’s Party. China has become North Korea. Everyone including those working for Xi is his sacrifice. The current situation in the party is that today you are a guest of honor, tomorrow you will be a prisoner. Only by following the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement can you have a future, hope, security and wealth. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郝海东先生说：共产党已经变成了习家党。中共国已经北朝鲜化。所有人都是习近平的牺牲品，包括那些跟着他干事的人。党内的现状是，今天你是座上宾，明天就是阶下囚。只有跟随新中国联邦和爆料革命才有未来、希望、安全和财富。

