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Communism at "Work" -- The Effects of Evil Up Close + Personal
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71 views • November 27, 2020
Why Communism cannot and will never work. You cannot legislate way someone's ability to work hard, and trying to achieve equity, cutting everyone down to the lowest common denominator, as in Cambodia where they murdered 30% of the population In an effort to achieve equity.
Go to Russia and see the misery on peoples faces etched in over years of being subjected to this hateful ideology.
Communism cannot and will never work.
#Communism #equity #killingfields
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Go to Russia and see the misery on peoples faces etched in over years of being subjected to this hateful ideology.
Communism cannot and will never work.
#Communism #equity #killingfields
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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