Visual Proof that the Sun is NOT 93,000,000 Miles Away

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https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre

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Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol

A Place to Call Home

https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5

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https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre

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