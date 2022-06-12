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Visual Proof that the Sun is NOT 93,000,000 Miles Away
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*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Join Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
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**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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