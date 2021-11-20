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11/19/2021 Miles Guo:I was wearing this black blazer when I met with Liu Yanping, and I told him that I would “dominate the sphere”; now everyone knows that the CCP seeks to internationalize RMB and launch the digital RMB (DCEP), while our cryptocurrency has become the king of digital currencies in the world