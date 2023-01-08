Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Used in History ~ China to 911 to Iraq
185 views
channel image
gocephas
Published a day ago |
Donate

This video begins by showing the damage directed energy does published on                                                                               

Aug 6, 2019. In seconds concrete and miles of steel vanished into clouds of vapor. The amount of material that became dust was staggering. Millions of papers flew everywhere. Not one filing cabinet was in tact or even as recognizable chunks or pieces. It's as if all metal was specifically targeted for vaporization or dustification as Judy Wood calls it. Mirrored 

Keywords
911directed energyiraqdustvaporized

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket