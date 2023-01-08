Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Used in History ~ China to 911 to Iraq

This video begins by showing the damage directed energy does published on
Aug 6, 2019. In seconds concrete and miles of steel vanished into clouds of vapor. The amount of material that became dust was staggering. Millions of papers flew everywhere. Not one filing cabinet was in tact or even as recognizable chunks or pieces. It's as if all metal was specifically targeted for vaporization or dustification as Judy Wood calls it. Mirrored
