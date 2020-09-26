© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Left's Culture War & The Systematic Assault on Judeo-Christian Moral Decency
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • September 26, 2020
SHOP AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
In this video, Dan Bongino interviews Dinesh D’Souza about the liberal culture war, the Trump movement, and his new movies. This particular segment of the video focuses on the liberal culture war portion of that interview. The full interview can be seen here: https://youtu.be/inJTHpCE--Y
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
In this video, Dan Bongino interviews Dinesh D’Souza about the liberal culture war, the Trump movement, and his new movies. This particular segment of the video focuses on the liberal culture war portion of that interview. The full interview can be seen here: https://youtu.be/inJTHpCE--Y
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Keywords
democratsleftistsliberalchristiandemocratchristianitybreaking newsdan bonginoleftistliberalismlgbtmoralityculture warsamerican patriots for god and countryviral videodinesh dsouzachristian valuesjudeo-christiancultural warthe dan bongino showliberalism exposedthe lefts cultural war and the systematic assault on jude christian moral decencyjudeo christian values
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.