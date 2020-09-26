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The Left's Culture War & The Systematic Assault on Judeo-Christian Moral Decency
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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In this video, Dan Bongino interviews Dinesh D’Souza about the liberal culture war, the Trump movement, and his new movies. This particular segment of the video focuses on the liberal culture war portion of that interview. The full interview can be seen here: https://youtu.be/inJTHpCE--Y

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

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Keywords
democratsleftistsliberalchristiandemocratchristianitybreaking newsdan bonginoleftistliberalismlgbtmoralityculture warsamerican patriots for god and countryviral videodinesh dsouzachristian valuesjudeo-christiancultural warthe dan bongino showliberalism exposedthe lefts cultural war and the systematic assault on jude christian moral decencyjudeo christian values
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