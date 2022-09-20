Miami Mayor: 70 Planes that Biden Admin Flew Into Jacksonville Didn't Get Any Coverage
“… the media only covers one side of the story. They don't cover the purported 70 planes that flew into Jacksonville by the federal government… They don't cover, you know, the fact that illegal immigration has skyrocketed under the current administration.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v1kcygr-miami-mayor-70-planes-that-biden-admin-flew-into-jacksonville-didnt-get-any.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.