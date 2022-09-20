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Miami Mayor: 70 Planes that Biden Admin Flew Into Jacksonville Didn't Get Any Coverage
“… the media only covers one side of the story. They don't cover the purported 70 planes that flew into Jacksonville by the federal government… They don't cover, you know, the fact that illegal immigration has skyrocketed under the current administration.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v1kcygr-miami-mayor-70-planes-that-biden-admin-flew-into-jacksonville-didnt-get-any.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2