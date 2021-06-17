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In 1603 the science was settled! Witches were our greatest threat!
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51 views • June 17, 2021
Those who dismissed the threat posed by witches were spreading dangerous misinformation and needed to be suppressed.
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Support Patriotic Flags, the online flag store, http://patriotic-flags.com
Please on BitChute, in case Youtube bans me for making this video: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FQjZZwzC6ba1/
Also support National Conservative, http://merica1st.com
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