© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cultural marxism is satanic
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • October 15, 2021
1. A government school in Georgia has been exposed forcing high-school students to develop a business plan for a company that would tackle world hunger by making babies into food, sparking outrage across the state and beyond. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman, Truth in Education leader Rhonda Thomas breaks down the sick "exercise" and even shows some of the graphics and photos. Spread the word!
https://www.brighteon.com/1b58c538-ade7-47c4-9db0-7c3284637eb8
2. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, CNN is in major damage control mode after Joe Rogan slammed the network over their coverage of his use of Ivermectin as part of a cocktail he used to treat Covid-19.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sanjay-gupta-tucks-tail-back-at-cnn-after-disastrous-rogan-interview/
3. Not only is Graphene Oxide in the Dollar Store Hand Sanitizer everyone is using. They are out to murder everyone. Isn't it about time to turn things around? Guess what they're putting in your med pills? You won't like it. 2.03 into the video
https://www.brighteon.com/9294866c-e67a-47d6-b9f0-94f33f3bd009
4. Dr Erik Enby allegedly finds swarming microbes in Pfizer covid jab – People may get sick.
A swedish doctor thinks they will grow in the body.
https://www.brighteon.com/828670a5-2f35-437a-a3db-0d1d721a1b49
5. How to make Chlorine Dioxide with Andreas Kalcker
https://www.brighteon.com/89572597-65c8-44b2-9b1e-4e6470b38f5c
https://www.brighteon.com/1b58c538-ade7-47c4-9db0-7c3284637eb8
2. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, CNN is in major damage control mode after Joe Rogan slammed the network over their coverage of his use of Ivermectin as part of a cocktail he used to treat Covid-19.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sanjay-gupta-tucks-tail-back-at-cnn-after-disastrous-rogan-interview/
3. Not only is Graphene Oxide in the Dollar Store Hand Sanitizer everyone is using. They are out to murder everyone. Isn't it about time to turn things around? Guess what they're putting in your med pills? You won't like it. 2.03 into the video
https://www.brighteon.com/9294866c-e67a-47d6-b9f0-94f33f3bd009
4. Dr Erik Enby allegedly finds swarming microbes in Pfizer covid jab – People may get sick.
A swedish doctor thinks they will grow in the body.
https://www.brighteon.com/828670a5-2f35-437a-a3db-0d1d721a1b49
5. How to make Chlorine Dioxide with Andreas Kalcker
https://www.brighteon.com/89572597-65c8-44b2-9b1e-4e6470b38f5c
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.