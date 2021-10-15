Cultural marxism is satanic

1. A government school in Georgia has been exposed forcing high-school students to develop a business plan for a company that would tackle world hunger by making babies into food, sparking outrage across the state and beyond. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman, Truth in Education leader Rhonda Thomas breaks down the sick "exercise" and even shows some of the graphics and photos. Spread the word!2. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, CNN is in major damage control mode after Joe Rogan slammed the network over their coverage of his use of Ivermectin as part of a cocktail he used to treat Covid-19.3. Not only is Graphene Oxide in the Dollar Store Hand Sanitizer everyone is using. They are out to murder everyone. Isn't it about time to turn things around? Guess what they're putting in your med pills? You won't like it. 2.03 into the video4. Dr Erik Enby allegedly finds swarming microbes in Pfizer covid jab – People may get sick.A swedish doctor thinks they will grow in the body.5. How to make Chlorine Dioxide with Andreas Kalcker