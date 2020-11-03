© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Reasons for Voting
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • November 03, 2020
We're in the midst of a huge election and are getting information, especially about Covid 19, from many sources that is so radically different and controversial that we've become overwhelmed. We don't know how to digest this barrage of information and come to the right decisions about how to manage it. This coupled with fear is a recipe that has led to our not knowing how to listen to our heart to tap into how we feel or use our brain to make our own wise choices. Now that the presidential election is only one day away it is time to decide how we will vote. It is important to elect the right president but there is
another very important reason. When we make the decision to support whoever we choose we join in with all people who feel the same. This creates a resonant field that is coherent and has far more power than most of us realize.
another very important reason. When we make the decision to support whoever we choose we join in with all people who feel the same. This creates a resonant field that is coherent and has far more power than most of us realize.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.