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Woke Went Broke
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261 views • November 07, 2021
Dems got pummeled this week — and it’s only the beginning.
Americans are fed up.
The left’s recent election losses are a harbinger of trouble for the woke.
They started a culture war and lost.
Biden’s agenda isn’t our agenda.
The left-wing media are in denial.
They pretend Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist; and can’t stand up to the far left.
The numbers don’t lie, but libs do.
They turn MLK’s message upside-down.
Dems are scrambling and getting clobbered, and some are sounding the alarm on going too woke.
They’re about to hear an even louder roar from Americans.
Watters’ World | 6 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280706871001
Americans are fed up.
The left’s recent election losses are a harbinger of trouble for the woke.
They started a culture war and lost.
Biden’s agenda isn’t our agenda.
The left-wing media are in denial.
They pretend Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist; and can’t stand up to the far left.
The numbers don’t lie, but libs do.
They turn MLK’s message upside-down.
Dems are scrambling and getting clobbered, and some are sounding the alarm on going too woke.
They’re about to hear an even louder roar from Americans.
Watters’ World | 6 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280706871001
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