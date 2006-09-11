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Alex Jones Report - September 11th 2006 - 9-11 Cover-up
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11 views • December 31, 2019
Uploaded on December 31 2019
Pre-recorded on August 28 2006 since Jones was in New York at that time for the 5th anniversary of 9-11.
In this bitesized report Alex discusses prominent indviduals from the music and entertainment industry who are using their public platform to educate the masses on 9/11.
He also documents the deliberate cover-up campaign on behalf of the government which exposed untold numbers of WTC rescue workers, firemen, police and New York citizens to toxic dust that has resulted in terminal illnesses and death for many of the very heroes of 9/11.
Pre-recorded on August 28 2006 since Jones was in New York at that time for the 5th anniversary of 9-11.
In this bitesized report Alex discusses prominent indviduals from the music and entertainment industry who are using their public platform to educate the masses on 9/11.
He also documents the deliberate cover-up campaign on behalf of the government which exposed untold numbers of WTC rescue workers, firemen, police and New York citizens to toxic dust that has resulted in terminal illnesses and death for many of the very heroes of 9/11.
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