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The Fast-Tracking of 5G Means Big Money For the Industry
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19 views • November 27, 2019
Despite the scientific studies and ongoing protests that prove 5G is not safe, the roll out of this new technology is being fast tracked. In this show, Tivon and Hope look into some of the reasons why 5G is rolling out so fast while other much needed public services such as road reparations are left unfunded.
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Learn about EMF Protection
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
www.realspeaks.com
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