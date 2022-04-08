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Liberals are Child Sex Groomers: Nose Ring Freaks Use "Teaching" as Cover for Child Rape
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123 views • April 08, 2022
Gov. DeSantis’s anti-indoctrination bill has sent the radical left into a frenzy, as they plot to continue sexualizing children – Florida will fight back. Deanna Lorraine joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to talk about Florida’s stance on the transgender craze, Disney’s dirty secretes, and the groomers in office. Lorraine detailed how important to retaliate against the grooming of America’s next generation, protecting the vulnerable at all costs.
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