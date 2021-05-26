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If I Were The Devil Revisited
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72 views • May 26, 2021
This is a showing of Paul Harvey’s if I were the devil. Project truth he also created a updated version for people to hear and think about. The devil is alive and he is certainly working. I hope the stairs in you and makes you start to question the world around you. Seek first the kingdom of God.
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