NATO large logistics hub as a military facility for Ukrainian forces came under attack from ballistic and cruise missiles from Russian troops. A large warehouse in Dachnoye northwest of Odessa stored unmanned boats and a large amount of ammunition, destroyed after the fire with a cloud of black smoke and an explosion.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/