Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Large NATO logistics hub storing drone and ammunition engulfed in Russian fire
channel image
The Prisoner
9109 Subscribers
Shop now
312 views
Published 21 hours ago

NATO large logistics hub as a military facility for Ukrainian forces came under attack from ballistic and cruise missiles from Russian troops. A large warehouse in Dachnoye northwest of Odessa stored unmanned boats and a large amount of ammunition, destroyed after the fire with a cloud of black smoke and an explosion.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
natoodessalarge logistics hubdachnoye

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket