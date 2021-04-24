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Huevalini : Oregon Medical Board Moment
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41 views • April 24, 2021
Huevalini leaves a message for the Oregon Medical Board about Stephen Latulippe. Dr. Latulippe last his medical license [in Oregon] for daring to question the false narrative about Lockdowns, Masks, and Social Distancing in what is now a Cuba/Venezuela of the West Coast.
If we do not go beyond our comfort zone and protest and reblog this video, our future generations will curse us forever. These Commies do not even know how to use a kitchen sink
If we do not go beyond our comfort zone and protest and reblog this video, our future generations will curse us forever. These Commies do not even know how to use a kitchen sink
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