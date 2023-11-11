Create New Account
California State Is In Dire Straits For Its Financials, Constitutional Failures And Mismanagement
TruthSeeker
Paul Preston and Chriss Street of the New California State movement reveal and discuss the current financial situation for the state of California which is in a very bad state of affairs. California is in dire straits and many people will suffer and are suffering including the whole nation. Of course Joe Biden has his hand in many things which is destroying America and our way of life.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/california-dire-straits

.

