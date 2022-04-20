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4/19/2022 [419 5th Anniversary] Teng Wensheng and Wang Huning proposed “the next 30 years of the CCP” when Xi was still Vice President. At that time, Xi wanted to turn Communist China into a maritime power and a labor exporting country. He wants to obtain the West’s technologies by stealing, robbing, and deceiving the Western enterprises and to take down the US dollar such that the CCP can lead the world