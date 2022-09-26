Create New Account
HUMANITY: How Globalist Elites Are Using Deadly "Vaccines" for Population Control-Reloaded 4/10
Published 2 months ago |

Jonathon Otto covers:


•Dr. James Meehan, MD “we’re being gaslighted, were being lied to, we are told the vaccines are safe and effective and we are seeing our families dying or suffering.

•Dr. Daniel Nuzum explains why the “vaccines” are so toxic to the human body…
-Now, what has been detected, the gel substance that's been detected in these vaccines is a toxic form of carbon called graphene oxide

•Dr. Judy Mikovits who reveals the shocking truth about how “vaccines” are made…
-“Aborted fetuses are being used for this because those are where the stem cells are… That means all our vaccines are made in these genetically modified cell lines that grow forever,

•Dr. David Martin cracks this agenda wide open as he calls out the global government and the FDA for openly lying and spreading misinformation to get people to take the deadly vaxx when they KNOW it doesn’t work…

• Dr. Stella Immanuel as she reveals how Luciferase – from a firefly named lucifer – is an ingredient found in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines…

Unbreakable Reloaded DVD series
https://unbreakableseries.com

For more great videos please subscribe to my channel Bookend
https://rumble.com/user/Bookend

