Fox Green: Bioregionalism Dismantling Nation State & Paving Way for World State
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
61 views • 1 month ago

Fox Green discusses "bioregionalism" and apparent decentralized localist movements whose true hidden purpose is to dismantle the nation state, create feudal city-states, and pave way for the world state. Ecological, theosophic, and transhumanist movements underlie these currents. He comments on Mark Carney coming to power, the degrowth movement, the mixed bag of the Trump administration, and the opportunism and fraud of individuals like RFK Jr. who have sold out.


Websites

Space Commune https://spacecommune.com

LinkTree https://linktr.ee/foxggreen

Breaking America: How Bioregionalism Seeks to Dismantle the Nation State https://spacecommune.com/breaking-america-how-bioregionalism-seeks-to-dismantle-the-nation-state

Religious Roots of Transhumanism: Silicon Valley Hippie Eugenics Explored https://youtu.be/UxXL5f3i-ao


About Fox Green

Fox Green is an independent filmmaker, journalist and artist fighting the information war against the forces of entropy and anti-humanism. He is an ardent advocate for peaceful cooperation between the brother nations of the USA, China and Russia.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

trumpenergynuclearrfktranshumanismthielworld governmentecologytheosophyfeudalismnation statedegrowthcarney
