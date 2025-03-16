Fox Green: Bioregionalism Dismantling Nation State & Paving Way for World State

Fox Green discusses "bioregionalism" and apparent decentralized localist movements whose true hidden purpose is to dismantle the nation state, create feudal city-states, and pave way for the world state. Ecological, theosophic, and transhumanist movements underlie these currents. He comments on Mark Carney coming to power, the degrowth movement, the mixed bag of the Trump administration, and the opportunism and fraud of individuals like RFK Jr. who have sold out.





About Fox Green

Fox Green is an independent filmmaker, journalist and artist fighting the information war against the forces of entropy and anti-humanism. He is an ardent advocate for peaceful cooperation between the brother nations of the USA, China and Russia.





