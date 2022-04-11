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Living and Working Together In Unity Is the Solution
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0 view • April 11, 2022
The Bible talks about not forsaking assembling together, especially as the last days approach. Jesus also said where 2 or 3 are gathered in my name, I am there (Matthew 18).
For a longer video watch "Coming Together Like The First Christians": https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For inquires email [email protected]
For a longer video watch "Coming Together Like The First Christians": https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For inquires email [email protected]
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