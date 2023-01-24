PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-health-biz-politics



Do Employer WELLNESS plans & Patient Assessments work?

What if their failure stems from ignoring healthcare’s main problem, and most hopeful solution?

Pamela Nygaard - CEO, Genexy Health

Consider two, huge problems in health care: the skepticism benefit advisors have of workplace benefits categorized as “wellness”, and the failure of mainstream medicine to stem the real epidemic: Chronic disease, which now affects over half the population.





Wellness plans haven’t demonstrated returns on investment, as they’re used by workers who already are healthy and motivated to get and stay well. Chronic disease - auto-immune disorders, unending pain, obesity, diabetes, heart disease & cancer, among others - doesn’t respond well to pharmaceutical prescriptions.





But what if advisors and doctors are looking at wellness and treatment plans the wrong way? Despite spending twice as much on healthcare as the nearest developed Western country, the United States is the only such nation with a declining life expectancy. According to the Mayo Clinic, 84% of their patients are misdiagnosed or have the incorrect treatment plan, or both.





Dr. Joe Pizzorno, founder of the nation’s largest naturopathic school, saw no one addressing one of the leading causes of chronic disease: environmental pollution & toxicity. He knew too of the depletion of nutrients in our foods that if offset, could reverse disease. With a team of doctors and scientists, then, he integrated medical textbooks, 40,000 medical journal papers, hundreds of blood test signs, environmental contaminant listings by region, and 400 drug classes into a massive artificial intelligence engine to develop the first health answer software. This program is designed to generate a root cause-based treatment plan that is scientifically accurate. Why? Because there is so much information available and new studies are always being published, it is impossible for each doctor, patient, or provider to sift through it all.





Ms. Nygaard has a deep background in health benefits, finance, and technology, and will present not only how AI Functional Assessment lowers group health costs, but also how doctors can use the software to upgrade their preventive offerings. Families can get it themselves and agents can join our campaign to bring it to everyone who deserves good health.





