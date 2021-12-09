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NIGHT SHADOWS 12082021 -- Russia War Drums, Planet-X, China & US. Earth Changes, Sightings, and Torah Codes
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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391 views • December 09, 2021
Each day brings more bad news as the Lord is now working out His end-time agenda and what He has proposed is what will be done, and no one can stop it. It seems that our world leaders all know that a mysterious hidden hand is now guiding the nations into world war and they cannot stop it. Both Obama and Putin said that WW3 was coming and that it could not be avoided, and we are watching as the final chess moves are being made before the conflict begins. We are at the end of the age and this shmita year ends in September 2022. Major volcanic activity on La Palma continues, along with a major uptick in earthquake activity. Planet-X is inbound, the sun is anomalous, UFO sightings are increasing the world over, and Israel is beating her war drums. Everything is changing and there will be NO RETURN to normal, so brace yourselves for events yet to come...

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