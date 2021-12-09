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NIGHT SHADOWS 12082021 -- Russia War Drums, Planet-X, China & US. Earth Changes, Sightings, and Torah Codes
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391 views • December 09, 2021
Each day brings more bad news as the Lord is now working out His end-time agenda and what He has proposed is what will be done, and no one can stop it. It seems that our world leaders all know that a mysterious hidden hand is now guiding the nations into world war and they cannot stop it. Both Obama and Putin said that WW3 was coming and that it could not be avoided, and we are watching as the final chess moves are being made before the conflict begins. We are at the end of the age and this shmita year ends in September 2022. Major volcanic activity on La Palma continues, along with a major uptick in earthquake activity. Planet-X is inbound, the sun is anomalous, UFO sightings are increasing the world over, and Israel is beating her war drums. Everything is changing and there will be NO RETURN to normal, so brace yourselves for events yet to come...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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