'Your cowardice is beyond belief', says Kevork Almassian, Syriana Analysis

'Your cowardice is beyond belief'—Kevork Almassian
🔊 Syrian analyst Kevork Almassian unleashed a brutal response to Yahmet Zeydan—al-Julani's advisor and Osama bin Laden's favorite journalist—who claimed their inaction against Israel shouldn't be seen as "weakness and cowardice."
💬 "You guys are a drought on the blood. You're nothing but a fart on the ground," he concludes.
'Syriana Analysis' on YT.