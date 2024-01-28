Muslim Children Are Being Taught To Hate and Kill Jews in UNRWA Schools

👕 MERCH STORE: For the love of ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com!

If you do, be sure to use the SAVE15 discount code at checkout to save 15% on your order(s).

💰 DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal): paypal.me/AmericanPatriotsApp

Truth... It's the new hate speech. At least that's what Liberals and the Muslims would have you believe. What's truly hateful is what both teach their children. Take for example these so called "Palestinian" children being taught to hate and kill Jews in UNRWA Schools.

➡️ "We have to make war."

➡️ "The Zionists are our enemy."

➡️ "Jews are terrorists."

➡️ "I am ready to stab a Jew."

➡️ "Stabbing and running over Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians."

These are all those so called poor victimized children of Islam they tell you about on the news. They don't show or tell you this though do they? Islam is a threat, plain and simple. Bringing your kids up in the "Islamic faith" is child abuse and it's an evil that should not be tolerated.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says they are utterly neutral. In reality, they were linked to the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre of the Jews with some of their staff even being directly involved in it (see the below article).

Islam, liberalism and communism must be stopped. They cannot be allowed to fester in our society. We must remove Islam's religious status and label followers of that jihadi ideology as what they are TERRORISTS! Islam means conquest. It's us or them.

Are we fools and have we become so weak as Americans that we aren't even brave enough to speak, let alone do something to stop these foreign and domestic enemies?!

The truth is Palestine Never Existed and everything the Muslims live by is hateful and evil. The truth hurts those who don't want to hear it. As George Orwell said, "in times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." I guess you can call us here at American Patriots for God and Country Revolutionaries!

If we don't rule over evil, then it will rule over us. So, in the name of Jesus, I rebuke you Satan and all of your forces of darkness that are seeping into the fabric of our world. That includes Islam, Liberalism, Socialism, Communism, and the rest. #WeWillNotComply Let the truth be told! #LiveFreeorDie

DOWNLOAD THE TRUE HISTORY OF "PALESTINE"

AS A WORD DOCUMENT HERE -> https://t.me/APFGAC/25438

AS A PDF HERE -> https://media3.locals.com/content/documents/2024-01-27/2467682/2467682_170636986065b523441426e.pdf?signToken=st=1706369929~exp=3412912658~acl=/content/documents/2024-01-27/2467682/2467682_170636986065b523441426e.pdf*~hmac=0f8c8169695674a5b2a589c36aee228613c5a68dc6bdab86da3d1dd400a52e49

Source ➡️ https://twitter.com/AvivaKlompas/status/1751001639199048164

Related Articles & Videos ⬇️

1. U.S. Pauses Funding To U.N. Relief And Works Agency Over Claims Of Staff Involvement In Hamas Oct. 7 Attack - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/u-s-pauses-funding-to-u-n-relief-and-works-agency-over-claims-of-staff-involvement-in-hamas-oct-7-attack/

2. Hamas Releases Propaganda Doc Denying Atrocities, Blaming Israel for Civilian Deaths on Oct 7 - https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-783233

3. The Real Truth About Palestine & Israel Conflict (AKA The Middle East Problem) - https://youtu.be/NdKc2sJJwoc and/or https://youtu.be/8EDW88CBo-8

4. Why Isn't There a Palestinian State? - https://youtu.be/76NytvQAIs0?feature=shared

5. Israel's Legal Founding - https://youtu.be/12KJa4a0d64

6. The Philistines Were Actually Aegean (Greek) NOT Arabs - https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/origin-of-quot-palestine-quot and www.nowtheendbegins.com/state-palestine-never-existed-anywhere-middle-east-ever-world-history

7. What Does Islam Teach About Deception, Lying, and Taqiyya? - https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/taqiyya.aspx

⬇️ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

Check Out Our American Patriots Apparel Top Collections ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

5. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

6. III% Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!