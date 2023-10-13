What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 20 (Opening the Overton window)

How the concept of the evolution of perception opens a window to understanding the meaning of some of the most difficult mystical expressions of Meher Baba, as well as other mystics of the ages. Download the notes for this post. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uXAq... All of my essays, books, and sites. https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub/home Charts of EOP by Chris Ott: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Christopher_Jonathan_Ott This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.