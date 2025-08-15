Maria Zeee-NIH New “Universal Vaccine” Links to Bill Gates, Fauci

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 86 | In a shocking revelation, RFK Jr. ‘s announcement about a new “universal vaccine” is shown to be linked to Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, is a potential carcinogen, and includes four avian influenza strains. With developments predating recent announcements, ties to the Biden era, and the NIH’s recent funding of a chimeric H5N1 virus, widespread concerns are growing.