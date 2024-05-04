Create New Account
Podcast Superlativ Absolut - Episodul 1
SuperlativAbsolut
0 Subscribers
12 views
Published 13 hours ago

In episodul 1 din Superlativ Absolut o avem ca invitata pe Oana Eliza Clopotel alaturi de care abordam subiecte precum calatoria sa de la inceputuriile vindecarii pana la dezvoltarea personala, implicarea Inteligentei Artificiale cum era descrisa public pana in 2022 si resurse initiale.

Keywords
inteligenta artificialaoana eliza clopotelvindecaredezvoltare personalapodcast superlativ absolut

