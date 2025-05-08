Retirement - Bread Costs 3233% More Dollars Since 1920 - Can a Gold IRA Help? (Podcast Ep. #4)

My personal Gold IRA podcast website: https://goldirapodcast.net/ . Go to https://bit.ly/thebestgoldguide to get the best free Gold IRA guide written by the top Gold IRA company.



In this episode, I describe the severe decline of the dollar since 1920 and how that relates to retirement purchasing power. The decline of the dollar is illustrated with many real-world examples. However, the purchasing power of gold has steadily increased over time. Learn why retirement purchasing power is important and how a gold IRA could be beneficial to preserve wealth and purchasing power.

Tune in to this podcast regularly for new episodes where I provide the most critical information on the topics of gold, gold IRAs, money, investing, and retirement in a concise and enlightening manner.

Disclaimer: This episode is not financial, investment, or tax advice. For financial, investment, or tax advice, consult a financial, investment, or tax advisor.