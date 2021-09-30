New York Governor Kathy Hochul Proclaims "The Vaccine Comes From God" Sep. 27, 2021

All healthcare workers in the state of New York must get the death dart/clot shot or they will lose their jobs the morning of September 27, 2021.



New York Governor Kathy Hochel announced that if there are staffing shortages in hospitals or other healthcare facilities, she has signed an Executive Order giving HERSELF the authority to call up the National Guard to assist in hospitals. What troops might do in such an environment is likely nothing, but it sounded good.



This Governess is so strident about forcing people to take the death dart that she actually invoked "God" to try to put one over! She told a crowd that "God" gave us the vaccine and people who don't take it . . . ."aren't listening to God."



She goes so far as to recruit the crowd to be her . . . ready for this . . . her vaccine "Apostles."



Of course, even simpletons know that Almighty God does not need a man made mRNA shot, which alters our God-Created DNA, to fix anything.



In fact, it is people with the most basic understanding of reality that know this so called "vaccine" is explicitly designed to CHANGE OUR DNA. If the vaccine changes our DNA, tone might ask themselves, wouldn't that make ME unrecognizable to my God?



And that appears to be what's being pushed here. Make DNA unrecognizable to its Creator.



A perfect "in" for Satan to literally ruin God's creation, Man.