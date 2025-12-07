🤡Netanyahu says German destiny 'intertwined' with Israel - during Merz visit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu says German destiny 'intertwined' with Israel
"There was a special moral commitment to enable the Jewish state to recover from the horror [of the Holocaust]. Germany was committed and remains committed to Israel's security in many important ways," Netanyahu said after meeting with German Chancellor Merz in Israel.