The 4 Horsemen Of The Global Elites

I made some errors but these 4 corporations own 88% of the S&P 500 and are worth over 75% of the American economy *allegedly. As you watch them come to each other's aid it is nothing more than just a shell game of shifting assets to cover asses.
Big 3 folks
Skal
Ez
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.