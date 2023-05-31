Create New Account
The 4 Horsemen Of The Global Elites
Beer and Gear
Published 20 hours ago

I made some errors but these 4 corporations own 88% of the S&P 500 and are worth over 75% of the American economy *allegedly. As you watch them come to each other's aid it is nothing more than just a shell game of shifting assets to cover asses.

Big 3 folks

Skal

Ez

