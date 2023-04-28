https://gettr.com/post/p2flb0v53d3

4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Why did the two CCP operatives of its secret police station in New York get bailed out on the same day of their arrests? Why was Miles Guo, the CCP’s No. 1 enemy and No. 1 victim of the same secret police station, denied bail? Will the U.S. allow the CCP to continue weaponizing this country’s justice system?

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】为什么中共在纽约地下警察站头目可以在被捕当日获得保释，而中共的头号敌人和最大受害者郭文贵先生却被拒绝保释？美国还要继续允许中共武器化其司法系统吗？

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



