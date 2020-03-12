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The Preppers, the Uninformed, and the Locust. Don't panic now, it's already too late.
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31 views • March 12, 2020
If you're over 60 years old, you are the last line of defense, like Dunkirk, we are Plan B. That is why they want us to keep our old assess at home. These world governments know far more than they are letting on. They know that what is upon us, is not the flu. Also, "it" has been here for several weeks already. There is no point in closing the borders now, just keep the people calm until the meteor hits. And that is exactly what they are doing. The meteor is the broken Supply Chain. Now they are telling us don't stress, be blessed. You don't need a mask during a declared pandemic, you're being selfish! And, no touching! No social gatherings! Keep your distance! But don't worry, Helicopter money, cheap business loans, universal basic incomes, and manufacturing insensitive. In the meanwhile, the Homeless and the helpless will be rounded up and placed into "Quarantine Camps".
Troops have been sent to the southern border, but not to the Canadian border despite their malfunctioning heath care system. We're in the shit now folks. Change is upon us and there is very little that we can do about it now. And how about that Stock Market? What a disaster! What will President Trump say to us now?
Travel from Europe has been suspended for 30 days starting Friday night, except from the United Kingdom! (Who controls America?)
PLUS; THE NBA HAS SUSPENDED ALL REMAINING GAMES THIS SEASON!
***** This is the financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
*Checkout Ryan B. Hustle, on YouTube to get clued in on many online hustles!
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
Troops have been sent to the southern border, but not to the Canadian border despite their malfunctioning heath care system. We're in the shit now folks. Change is upon us and there is very little that we can do about it now. And how about that Stock Market? What a disaster! What will President Trump say to us now?
Travel from Europe has been suspended for 30 days starting Friday night, except from the United Kingdom! (Who controls America?)
PLUS; THE NBA HAS SUSPENDED ALL REMAINING GAMES THIS SEASON!
***** This is the financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
*Checkout Ryan B. Hustle, on YouTube to get clued in on many online hustles!
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
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