Non-Citizens"" Voting in LA: The PLAN of Permanent Power

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Los Angeles has officially crossed the line. The City Council just paved the way for non-citizens to decide local elections, turning the democratic process into a "voter invention" scheme. From "magical" ballot drops to the erosion of basic safeguards, the plan is clear: maximize dependency, ignore the law, and secure permanent one-party rule.
Is this the future of every blue city in America? It’s not about governing citizens anymore—it’s about managing a client base. Watch as I break down how the "harvesting machine" works and why this is a beta test for the rest of the country.
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#LosAngeles #ElectionIntegrity #CaliforniaPolitics #VoterFraud #SaveTheRepublic #PoliticalRant #BallotHarvesting