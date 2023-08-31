Dr Ruth Les "Climate Change: Maui Fires & 14 Cities Pushing Our Crap."

Dr Ruth admits their plan for 15 minute cities in Maui, what they have in store for you, ending meat and dairy eating, 3 items of textiles per year, limited travel, ending individually owned vehicles. All clips used in the spirit of Fair Use and all sources cited.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.