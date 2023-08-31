Create New Account
Dr Ruth Les "Climate Change: Maui Fires & 14 Cities Pushing Our Crap."
Published Yesterday

Dr Ruth admits their plan for 15 minute cities in Maui, what they have in store for you, ending meat and dairy eating, 3 items of textiles per year, limited travel, ending individually owned vehicles. All clips used in the spirit of Fair Use and all sources cited.

climate changedepopulation15 minute citiesdr ruth le

