Chicago Catholic Men's Forum Invite -March 2022

Catholic men of Chicagoland,



I am Frank Casella, ED of CMCS and co-founder of Bishop Perry's Chicago Catholic Men's Forun.



I would like to invite you to join us at the Men's Forum on the Saturday after Easer, April 23, 2022.



As we are all now experiencing our Lenten journey, may we also reflect on our journey to be the Catholic man that God has called us to be.



So that when we gather at the Froum, may we confirm with each other our call to living authentic Christianity as Catholic men - our call to holiness, and how to become saints where we're at.



This year we're doing the ticket pricing a bit different - Pay what you think is fair, and what you pay becomes a donation to CMCS as part of your Lenten almsgiving.



Your donation will also double, as it will be matched by an anonomys donor up to 1000 dollars.



So regeister for the Forum right now at cmcsmen.net and share this video with one other man you think might benefit. Or better yet, invite him to experience the Forum with you.



God bless and a blessed Lent to you.