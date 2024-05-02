Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Islamic Resistance Player, Saraya Al-Ashtar, from Bahrain, Wants a Piece of the Action
channel image
CreeperStatus
23 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

New Islamic Resistance Player, Saraya Al-Ashtar, from Bahrain, Wants a Piece of the Action


The Bahraini Islamic Resistance named 'Saraya Al-Ashtar' published a footage showng their first ever operation targeting the HQ of the Zionist “Trucknet” company responsible for land transportation in Eilat, using a kamikaze drone. 2024/05/02


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Saraya, Al-Ashtar, kamakazi, drone, video, Bahrain, Bahraini, Islamic Resistance, Trucknet, Israel, Zionists, Jews,

Keywords
videoisraeljewsdronezionistsstatusbahrainsarayacreeperceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatusislamic resistancecreeper statusalashtarkamakazibahrainitrucknet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket