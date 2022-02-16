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Pfizer's Israeli Covenant, Whistleblower: "It's Time To Burn Pfizer To The Ground"
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
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656 views • February 16, 2022
With the plandemic continuing to unfold, Big Pharma and the media’s fight to suppress medical and COVID-related data from reaching the public prevails. The Israeli government and Pfizer agreed to delete data contradicting the COVID narrative. Melissa McAtee was a Pfizer employee who has now dedicated her time and knowledge to whistleblowing on corruption inside Big Pharma. On Monday, the Stew Peters Show welcomed McAtee to expose a contract between the Israeli government and Pfizer concerning trade relations and the Biblical significance of the exposé.

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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vuxxvk-pfizers-israeli-covenant-whistleblower-its-time-to-burn-pfizer-to-the-groun.html
Keywords
vaccinesglobalistsisraelgenocidedepopulationbioweaponscovenantpfizercovid-19great resetstew petersgraphine oxidemelissa mcatee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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