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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 8
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
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13079 views • February 12, 2021
Part 8: Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, Tom Player, Serge Narcissoff
This is part 8 of 17 parts in total.
Part 9 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
agenda 21protocols of zionafricabill gatesindiaphilanthropybill - melinda gates foundation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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