Fearless With Jason Whitlock on US Sports Highlight Stephen A. Smith's....

Following Colorado’s epic meltdown against Stanford, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe publicly criticized Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Colorado for the first time. Jason says something doesn't sound right. He believes Deion ordered the code red on his own team and geenlit the comments. Steve Kim thinks Deion is living rent-free in Jason’s head.
